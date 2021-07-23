‘Snapper’: Short Documentary Exploring the Unmade Man-Eating Turtle Movie is Swimming to Online Festivals

It is no secret that attempts to bring He-Man back to the screen in a live-action movie have been going on for so long that it seems like an Eternia since the cult classic Masters of the Universe featuring Dolph Lundgren wielding the power of Grayskull hit cinemas. While the movie was no masterpiece, it at least managed to make it to the screen with is more than other attempts by directors such as Jon M Chu and McG, who have both been attached projects, as have an endless stream of writers including Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, the pair behind Iron Man, Thor: Ragnarok's Christopher Yost, and Dark Knight Rises writer David S Goyer but all to no avail. How hard can it really be to bring Prince Adam and his muscle-bound alter-ego to theaters again?