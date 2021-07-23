‘Snapper’: Short Documentary Exploring the Unmade Man-Eating Turtle Movie is Swimming to Online Festivals
As you may recall, we told you about Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That Never Got Made a few months back, a new documentary from writer/director John Campopiano (Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary, Pennywise: The Story of IT) that uncovers lost footage from a creature feature that never came to be, telling the tale of two friends in Massachusetts and the killer turtle they *almost* brought to life in the early ’90s.bloody-disgusting.com
