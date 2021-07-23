Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Snapper’: Short Documentary Exploring the Unmade Man-Eating Turtle Movie is Swimming to Online Festivals

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may recall, we told you about Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That Never Got Made a few months back, a new documentary from writer/director John Campopiano (Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary, Pennywise: The Story of IT) that uncovers lost footage from a creature feature that never came to be, telling the tale of two friends in Massachusetts and the killer turtle they *almost* brought to life in the early ’90s.

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Leigh Whannell
Person
John Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Documentary Film#Film Festivals#Campopiano#Sci Fi#Potus#Total Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Posted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Being Mary’ Documentary Explores The Incredible Life And Story Of Mary Tyler Moore

Decades past proved formative years for the birth, growth, and trajectory of television entertainment. While technological milestones were being crossed, members of the industry created some of the most memorable programs and characters that still stand the test of time. One star shines ever bright in Mary Tyler Moore, whose life will be more deeply explored in the upcoming documentary, Being Mary.
Woodstock, NYinformnny.com

Woodstock 99′ Documentary showcases history of festival in New York

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The Woodstock 99′ documentary was recently released which outlines the 30th anniversary of the musical festival in Rome, New York at the Griffis Airforce Base. However, what was supposed to be peace love and happiness was peace love and rage. July heat, costly water bottles, an aggressive, angry...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

At the Movies: Val Kilmer documentary features homemade movies

FAIRFIELD — A documentary about actor Val Kilmer, “Val,” is one of several movies arriving on screens this week. For more than four decades, Kilmer has amassed thousands of hours of footage through homemade movies with his brothers to blockbusters such as “Top Gun” and “Batman Forever.” It’s rated R.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Anthony Bourdain Documentary ‘Roadrunner’ Gives Boost to Arthouse Movie Theaters

Fueled by strong reviews, “Roadrunner” ignited the independent movie theater scene, collecting $1.9 million from 925 U.S. cinemas. The documentary, chronicling the life of the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, landed in eighth place on box office charts, which is pretty good for a non-fiction film. Its ticket sales, averaging to a strong $2,050 per location, surpassed Roadside’s spy drama “The Courier” ($1.88 million) and A24’s social media satire “Zola ($1.2 million) to land the biggest opening weekend of the year for a specialty film. It also secured the top debut for a documentary in 2021, outperforming Searchlight’s “Summer of Soul,”...
Moviescrowleytoday.com

LPB film vying in PBS Short Film Festival

The PBS Short Film Festival, which runs through July 23, features 25 short-form independent film submissions from multiple public media partners and PBS member stations, including Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB). Among those featured in this year’s festival is “Story of Your Life” from independent filmmaker and LPB nominee Kelly Yu.
Moviesspartaindependent.com

Documentary Film Festival at Sparta Avenue Stage

The first Documentary Film Festival in New Jersey will be held at the Sparta Avenue Stage from July 23-25. Over a period of three days, starting on July 23, the Stage will be hosting the NJDocFF which features over 40 different documentaries, feature length and short films (including several homegrown films from New Jersey locals) as well as a wide variety of documentaries from all over the world; including films from Australia, Poland, Canada, Israel, China and Spain.
Camden, MEBangor Daily News

Documentary ‘Le Carrefour/The Intersection’ to premiere at Camden International Film Festival

Currently in post-production, the heartfelt and gritty documentary “Le Carrefour” shines a bright light on the intersection of past and present immigrant realities brought together by French. The documentary received the first ever Maine Heritage Film Grant from TV5Monde and the Points North Institute as well as a grant from the Maine Humanities Council. Le Carrefour has been chosen for the Camden International Film Festival to be held Sept. 16-19.
MoviesMovieWeb

Original Willy Wonka Cast Shares Thoughts on New Prequel

While there are many people who take issue with the constant stream of remakes, reboots, and reimagining of well-loved films, it seems that when it comes to the cast of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, they cannot wait for more interpretations of the off-the-wall Roald Dahl character. Speaking to People Magazine as part of the 50th anniversary of the movie, actors Peter Ostrum, Julie Dawn Cole, Paris Themmen and Michael Bollner, who appeared as, in order, Charlie Bucket, Veruca Salt, Mike Teevee and Augustus Gloop in the movie, shared their opinions on the Johnny Depp remake and the newly announced Wonka prequel.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

David Gordon Green Is Making a Direct Sequel to ‘The Exorcist’

The Exorcist has never lent itself to good sequels, but it’s not for lack of trying. In 1978, Warner Bros. released Exorcist II: The Heretic, which quickly garnered a reputation as one of the worst sequels ever made. 13 years later, they tried again with The Exorcist III, which flopped but at least became something of a cult film on home video. A decade and a half later, a prequel to The Exorcist became such a total disaster that there ended up being two different cuts of the film from two different directors. (For the record, they’re Paul Schrader’s Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist and Renny Harlin’s Exorcist: The Beginning.) Both flopped. Neither was very good.
MoviesMovieWeb

Unmade Masters of the Universe Movie Was Mostly About He-Man and Battle Cat's Friendship

It is no secret that attempts to bring He-Man back to the screen in a live-action movie have been going on for so long that it seems like an Eternia since the cult classic Masters of the Universe featuring Dolph Lundgren wielding the power of Grayskull hit cinemas. While the movie was no masterpiece, it at least managed to make it to the screen with is more than other attempts by directors such as Jon M Chu and McG, who have both been attached projects, as have an endless stream of writers including Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, the pair behind Iron Man, Thor: Ragnarok's Christopher Yost, and Dark Knight Rises writer David S Goyer but all to no avail. How hard can it really be to bring Prince Adam and his muscle-bound alter-ego to theaters again?
MoviesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: 'Jungle Cruise' is a disjointed joyride of a movie

One surefire way to know a film isn’t working is if you notice yourself pondering each individual element rather than being swept away by how they’re working together. That’s the problem with “Jungle Cruise,” Disney’s new adventure film inspired by a theme park ride. Directed by Jaume Collett-Serra and starring...
Illinois StatePosted by
Just Go

4 Movies and Short Films that were filmed in Wheeling

Wheeling is a village in Cook and Lake counties in the U.S. state of Illinois. It is present approximately 23 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. According to the United States Census of 2010, the estimated population of Wheeling was 37,648. Wheeling is named after Wheeling, West Virginia. Wheeling is served by the Indian Trails Public Library District and Prospect Heights Public Library District.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

CNN Films Plans Anthology of Short Documentaries

The CNN non-fiction banner plans to unveil four new short documentaries., two of which will debut Saturday, July 31, and two on Saturday, August 7. Each 25-minute title examines a unique American community or sub-culture, and will be introduced by Anderson Cooper. Scheme Engine, a minority-owned studio and production company, is the creative partner for CNN Films for the doc shorts.
MoviesGeekTyrant

David Goyer's Unmade MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie Would Have Put a Focus He-Man's Relationship with Battle Cat

There was a live-action Master of the Universe movie in development at one point that screenwriter David Goyer (Man of Steel, Dark Knight trilogy) was working on. That movie obviously never got made, and the writer is now sharing some details on what his take on the story would have entailed. He says his film would have put a focus on the relationship between He-Man and Battle Cat. While talking to THR, he explained:
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Deep in the Heart Film Festival is back in person and online

WACO, Texas – The fifth annual Deep in the Heart Film Festival is back in person after going virtual last year due to the pandemic. Even though the pandemic did create an obstacle for the film festival, it didn’t stop the team from bring people what they want. “We wanted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy