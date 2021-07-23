Cancel
Matt Reeves

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves Team with Oscar Sharp for HBO Max Magical Medical Drama. Watchmen and The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof and The Batman director Matt Reeves are teaming up to produce a dramatic fantasy series by acclaimed British filmmaker Oscar Sharp for…. 'The Batman' Has Officially Wrapped Production.

MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther 2 Star Hopping From Wakanda To Gotham For New Batman Project

Few actors have achieved it, but these days in the golden age of superhero movies, if you’ve managed to mark off a Marvel and DC project off on your resume, you’re doing well for yourself. And it looks like Black Panther fan-favorite Winston Duke is getting the chance to play the most beloved DC character there is thanks to a new project he is working on where he’ll play Batman.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Lindelof, Reeves Plan Magical Medical Drama

“Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof and “The Batman” director Matt Reeves are teaming to produce “The Human Conditions,” a dramatic fantasy series for HBO Max. Acclaimed British filmmaker Oscar Sharp created the project dubbed a magical-realist medical drama and follows a young British doctor who must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them. Along the way, she will confront her own.
TV SeriesPosted by
defpen

‘Watchmen’ Showrunner Damon Lindelof Teams Up With Matt Reeves To Develop ‘The Human Condition’

In the past, Damon Lindelof has found success by leading several HBO series including Watchmen and The Leftovers. Moving forward, it looks like he will team up with The Batman director Matt Reeves to develop The Human Condition for HBO Max. Led by Oscar Sharp, the “magical-realist medical drama” will tell the story of “a young British doctor [who] must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own along the way.”
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Human Conditions: Sharp, Lindelof, Reeves Team for HBO Max Drama

HBO Max is tapping Oscar Sharp, Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen), and Matt Reeves (The Batman, Planet of the Apes films) to develop a magical-realist medical drama called The Human Conditions. The series follows a young British doctor who must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own along the way, according to Deadline Hollywood.
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves, Oscar Sharp to team-up

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Rising British filmmaker Oscar Sharp has teamed up with Damon Lindelof and Matt Reeves to develop a magical-realist medical drama for HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will be titled 'The Human Conditions' and has been described as "a magical-realist medical drama," where "a young British doctor must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them and confronting her own along the way."Sharp is considered an inventive up-and-coming BAFTA-nominated filmmaker who gained notice with this 2014 short film 'The Karman Line' starring Olivia Colman and one of his follow-up films, 2016's 'Sunspring', was billed as the world's first movie written entirely by AI.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Encouraged By J.K. Simmons Returning For Batgirl

At this stage, Warner Bros. and DC Films clearly don’t give a flying f*ck about canon or continuity, unless The Flash ends up wiping the slate completely clean as has been rumored several times in the past. One case in point is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which doesn’t acknowledge...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Colin Farrell talks about his experience filming Matt Reeves’ The Batman: “I was a little lost.”

Colin Farrell, actor chosen to play The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, has revealed more information about his character’s appearance in the film. As reported Collider, Farrell was invited to the podcast Happy Sad Confused and shared how was your experience in The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as a Dark Knight more focused on the detective section.
MoviesTVOvermind

Yes, Robert Pattinson Will Probably Work With Matt Reeves Again

If you’re skeptical about Robert Pattinson being the new Batman, then you’ve probably only seen him in the Twilight movies. Yeah, I know pretty much everyone hates those movies, but guess what? So does Robert Pattinson. The man was actually almost fired for telling the directors that the scripts were so bad. He confirmed this all in an interview with Howard Stern and explained that he was basically told to can it or he would be canned. So, in a situation of pure will, the once-hated Twilight star sucked it up and did five or six of those distasteful vampire romance movies. Honestly, I give the guy tons of credit for toughing it out. Please, don’t blame him. If you were working on something you hated, would you give a good performance? Probably not.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

J.K. Simmons in talks to return as Commissioner Gordon for Batgirl

A week after In The Heights‘ Leslie Grace was cast as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in Warner Bros.’ upcoming DC film Batgirl, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed J.K. Simmons is in talks to reprise the role of Commissioner James Gordon, Batgirl’s father, in the film. Simmons was first cast as Gordon by...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Black Panther’s Winston Duke to voice the Dark Knight in Batman Unburied

Black Panther and Us star Winston Duke is set to voice Bruce Wayne in Batman Unburied, a new scripted podcast series produced under the partnership between DC, Warner Bros. and Spotify. Described as a “psychological thriller”, Batman Unburied promises to take fans “on a new journey deep into the mind...
MoviesDen of Geek

Will Batgirl Give J.K. Simmons Something to Do in the DCEU?

HBO Max’s Batgirl movie has finally started to take shape with last week’s casting of Leslie Grace as its central vigilante, Barbara Gordon. The other crucial element in the film’s dynamic was recently revealed by THR, which reports that J.K. Simmons will play the character’s father, Commissioner James Gordon, reprising his role from 2017’s Justice League (and 2021 redux Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.k.a. the Snyder Cut). The casting essentially confirms the film’s place in the DC Extended Universe continuity.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Robert Pattinson Reportedly Wants Horror Elements In The Batman Sequels

As a superhero who stars exclusively in big budget blockbusters that coat a great deal of money to produce, and are designed with generating the maximum amount of revenue from audiences around the world, there’s only so far you can push Batman on the big screen in terms of the darkness that surrounds the character both internally and externally.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Batman 2 Rumored To Be Adapting The Long Halloween

The world breathed a collective sigh of relief when it was confirmed that The Batman wouldn’t be another origin story for the Dark Knight, because you’d have to travel pretty far to find someone who hasn’t seen Thomas and Martha Wayne gunned down in a Gotham City alleyway, and even further to locate anyone who couldn’t at least tell you how Bruce’s parents died.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Robert Pattinson Reportedly Unhappy With DC Using Multiple Versions Of Batman

We’ve never really had more than one live-action Batman at any given time, something that’s set to change drastically next year when Robert Pattinson makes his debut as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ reboot, which hits theaters in March, eight months before Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton come face-to-face in The Flash.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

Batgirl movie has found its Jim Gordon – and it's a familiar face

The upcoming Batgirl movie on HBO Max has reportedly found its Commissioner Jim Gordon – and it's an actor who we've seen in the DCEU before. According to The Hollywood Reporter, J.K. Simmons is set to reprise his role as the Head of Gotham City's Police Department, who he had previously portrayed in Zack Snyder's Justice League.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

JK Simmons in negotiations to reinterpret Jim Gordon in Batgirl

A few weeks ago the actress was confirmed Leslie Grace like the new Barbara Gordon to star in the movie of Batgirl in HBO Max. However, little was known about the connection of this project with the DC Extended Universe or the version of Batman established by Matt Reeves and personified by Robert pattinson. Recent information will clear your doubt. What are we talking about?
TV SeriesAndroid Authority

When is Titans Season 3 coming to HBO Max?

It’s been a hot minute since fans of the DC Comics superhero team TV show Titans have seen new episodes. However, the wait for Titans Season 3 won’t be much longer now. Here’s all the info you will need about the Titans Season 3 release date on its new streaming home, HBO Max.

