Door County, WI

PODCAST: The Importance of Safety at Cave Point, and Remembering Bob Lautenbach

By Andrew Kleidon
Door County Pulse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Kleidon and Myles Dannhausen talk about the battle for Door County League supremacy between the first-place Sister Bay Bays and the second-place Washington Island Islanders that took place on Washington Island. Also, a look at the importance of exploring Cave Point County Park safely, after multiple water rescues and fatalities in the County over the last year. And, Myles remembers Bob Lautenbach, and looks at what he spent his life building, after his passing last week.

doorcountypulse.com

