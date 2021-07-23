Construction Sector Displays Resilience and Optimism Combined with Commitment to Digitisation Post-Covid-19

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Denelle Dixon, CEO and executive director of Stellar Development Foundation, explores how the pandemic was a catalyst for innovation at the local level, enabled by accessibility to open platforms that connect to the global financial system.