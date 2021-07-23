Cancel
Construction

Construction Sector Displays Resilience and Optimism Combined with Commitment to Digitisation Post-Covid-19

 9 days ago

InEight has launched its first annual Global Capital Projects Outlook. The Outlook, drawing insights from new research conducted with the world’s largest capital project owners and contractor construction professionals across the Americas, Europe and APAC, focuses on optimism levels and digitisation, and found that despite Covid-19, 92% are either fairly or very optimistic about their future, and 91% believe their organisation to be resilient.

