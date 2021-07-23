Cancel
Ohio State

Iconic Hilton Netherland Plaza and Only Five-Diamond Restaurant in Ohio Now Managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Times Union
 8 days ago

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Cincinnati’s Iconic AAA Four-Diamond hotel in the heart of downtown, is now being managed by the award-winning Crescent Hotels & Resorts. Based in Fairfax, Virginia, Crescent is a nationally-recognized operator of more than 100 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.

