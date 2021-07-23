NY Mets, Toronto Blue Jays announce Friday night lineups

The Toronto Blue Jays (49-45) and the New York Mets (51-44) will collide in the series finale of a three-game weekend face-off at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Toronto bowed to the New York Mets in the opening of a series at 0-3 on Friday. However, the Blue Jays managed to bounce back and won Game 2 at 10-3 to even the series on Saturday. Toronto will meet New York in a rubber match on Sunday. Last time out, the Blue Jays scored three runs in the 3rd, 5th, and 9th innings with 17 base hits resulting in a 10-3 victory. Starter Hyun-jin Ryu lasted for 4.1 innings with three earned runs on ten hits allowed with a walk and struck out four New York batters resulting in victory. Right/Left Fielder Teoscar Hernández earned four RBIs on two hits with two runs and a walk-in leading Toronto while 2nd Baseman Marcus Semien added three RBIs with a double and two runs.