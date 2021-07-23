Cancel
MLB

NY Mets, Toronto Blue Jays announce Friday night lineups

New Jersey Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to open a three-game series on Friday night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York. Trade:Mets acquiring Rich Hill from Rays to help fill starting pitching need. New York:Francisco Lindor...

Steven Matz
Francisco Lindor
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Mets
MLBYardbarker

Report: Blue Jays Acquire RP Joakim Soria

Blue Jays aren't done yet. With minutes until the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly acquired reliever Joakim Soria, Arizona sports talk radio host John Gambadoro said. The deal has not been confirmed by either club, but Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports Toronto will send two players...
MLBallfans.co

The Toronto Blue Jays should follow the 2015 blueprint

The Toronto Blue Jays should follow the 2015 blueprint in pushing for the playoffs. Excitement is at a fever pitch for a team loaded with young stars and the core is owed every opportunity to compete for a World Series in 2021. The Blue Jays have four straight wins after...
MLBbeverlyreview.net

Burnette drafted by Toronto Blue Jays

Watching the MLB Draft develop over two days, Jimmy Burnette saw the picks and players go by in a blur. He had been in contact with teams through the spring and summer, and the teams expressed interest in potentially drafting the hard-throwing, left-handed pitcher. But, for Burnette, he knew nothing...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ex-Met Steven Matz makes Citi Field debut as a Blue Jay on Friday.

After 112 games, 579.2 innings and countless memories with the Mets, Steven Matz will return to Citi Field on Friday to make his first start as a visiting player. Matz was traded from the Mets to the Blue Jays this offseason for a trio of young pitchers. Matz — who’s from Stony Brook and was drafted by the Mets in 2009 out of Ward Melville High School — is midway through his first professional season outside of the Mets’ organization. His last start in Citi Field and last time in orange and blue (on Sept. 18, 2020) did not provide the closure he likely would have wanted in hindsight.
MLBchatsports.com

Toronto Blue Jays: Are there any aces available to chase?

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 02: General manager Ross Atkins of the Toronto Blue Jays addresses the media after completing a trade earlier in the day that sent Kevin Pillar #11 to the San Francisco Giants during MLB game action against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on April 2, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
MLBtonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Mets 7/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays (49-45) and the New York Mets (51-44) will collide in the series finale of a three-game weekend face-off at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Toronto bowed to the New York Mets in the opening of a series at 0-3 on Friday. However, the Blue Jays managed to bounce back and won Game 2 at 10-3 to even the series on Saturday. Toronto will meet New York in a rubber match on Sunday. Last time out, the Blue Jays scored three runs in the 3rd, 5th, and 9th innings with 17 base hits resulting in a 10-3 victory. Starter Hyun-jin Ryu lasted for 4.1 innings with three earned runs on ten hits allowed with a walk and struck out four New York batters resulting in victory. Right/Left Fielder Teoscar Hernández earned four RBIs on two hits with two runs and a walk-in leading Toronto while 2nd Baseman Marcus Semien added three RBIs with a double and two runs.
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays at Mets, July 23-25

It's the Steven Matz homecoming trip - tonight's starter for the Jays spent his first six MLB seasons in the other team's dugout and hails from nearby Long Island. He's probably been hitting on his teammates all week for tickets for tonight's game. He will be motivated!. Matz's former squad...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Teoscar Hernandez leads Blue Jays in rout of Mets

Teoscar Hernandez went deep twice Saturday night to spark a five-homer barrage by the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the host New York Mets 10-3 in the middle game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mets fell to 4-4 in the second half.
MLBRecord-Journal

Alonso, McNeil lead Mets past Blue Jays

NEW YORK — Rich Hill gave the New York Mets the reliable start they were seeking. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil took care of the rest. Alonso homered again, McNeil broke a tie with a pinch-hit, two-run double and the Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday in Hill's successful debut.
MLBchatsports.com

Toronto Blue Jays: The “Romantic” feeling of being home!

TORONTO, ON - JULY 09: The Toronto Blue Jays play an intrasquad game at Rogers Centre on July 9, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images) For the first time in nearly two years or 670 days, the Toronto Blue Jays will return home to Toronto to continue their season, and it is such a romantic feeling.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' new-look lineup debuts with big win over Mets

TORONTO – The nice thing about having five All-Star-calibre hitters in your lineup is that no matter how you sequence them, the resulting batting order is going to be tough on opposing pitchers. So whether you attribute the Toronto Blue Jays’ offensive outburst Saturday to a stroke of genius on...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Joey Votto homers for 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night. Jonathan India went deep twice for the Reds, including a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco’s first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.
MLBSacramento Bee

Lynch, Royals to take on Stripling, Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals (45-56, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (51-48, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-2, 8.74 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-6, 4.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -208, Royals +176;...
MLBarcamax.com

Royals blanked by Alex Manoah and Blue Jays in Toronto

Unfortunately for the Kansas City Royals hitters, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah came off the injured list and delivered one of the best starts, if not the best, of his young career. The Royals had just three men reach base in seven innings against Manoah and their offense...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays bolster bullpen with Brad Hand

The Toronto Blue Jays have been determined to improve their bullpen at the trade deadline. They had already made one deal, acquiring Adam Cimber as part of a deal with the Marlins. However, that trade was just the beginning, as the bullpen still needed a great deal of help. On...

