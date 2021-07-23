Oculus announces Passthrough API that will enable apps that blend the real and virtual worlds

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Over the course of the last 10 years, we have all gotten very used to Bitcoin mining that involves specialized ASIC miners, and huge warehouses full of rigs, typically located in China. Nevertheless, with the recent news of Chinese miners being slashed by the government and dropping network hash rates, cloud mining starts to suddenly make a lot of sense. The best part is that few platforms like Stormgain, let you cloud mine free Bitcoin every 4 hours, whilst trading your favourite crypto pairs. But there is much more to this, so let’s dive in and investigate the perks of Bitcoin cloud mining, as well as services and apps that revolve in this medium.