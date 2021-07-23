Oculus announces Passthrough API that will enable apps that blend the real and virtual worlds
Oculus today announced the experimental version of Passthrough API which will enable developers to build apps that seamlessly blend the real and virtual worlds. For example, Passthrough API apps will enable users to collaborate with a remote person through virtual monitors, while accessing their physical keyboard and desk. Another example is user can stay engaged in their virtual content and can also interact with people and pets in the same room, at the same time.mspoweruser.com
Comments / 0