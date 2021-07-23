Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 352 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palm Springs, or over Lake Worth, moving southeast at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, Highland Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Lantana, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Village Of Golf, Golden Lakes and Gun Club Estates.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloud Lake, FL
City
Palm Springs, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Wellington, FL
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Atlantis, FL
City
Lake Worth, FL
City
Lantana, FL
City
Ocean Ridge, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Haverhill, FL
City
Highland Beach, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Coastal Palm Beach County#Lantana Atlantis#Gun Club Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy