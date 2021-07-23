Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 352 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palm Springs, or over Lake Worth, moving southeast at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, Highland Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Lantana, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Village Of Golf, Golden Lakes and Gun Club Estates.