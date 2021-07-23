Outbrain Starts Trading On Nasdaq

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,126.19.
