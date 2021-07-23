Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Outbrain Starts Trading On Nasdaq

By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutbrain, the content discovery platform, made its stock market debut on Nasdaq today, trading under the stock ticker OB. ‘It feels amazing,” said Outbrain co-CEO Yaron Galai, and co-CEO David Kostman concurred. Both men rang the opening bell on Nasdaq Friday, signaling the start of the company’s trading. Kostman said “it’s been an exciting journey, with the ability to go through an IPO in a traditional way.”

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Public Company#Sec#Sec#Citigroup#Barclays#Luma Securities#Aol#Quality Rating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 687 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,126.19.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,000.00

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,001.10.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $45.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
Fort Collins, COReporterHerald.com

Cytocom closes on merger, begins Nasdaq trading

A merger between Fort Collins-headquartered pharmaceutical company Cytocom Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has closed, resulting in the combined company’s stock being listed on the Nasdaq exchange. The company, operating under the Cytocom Inc. name with leadership from Cytocom’s previous management team, began trading Wednesday under the ticker symbol CBLI.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) IPO Opens 30% Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX) opened for trading at $19.50 after pricing 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. The company had planned to offer 7,000,000 shares at $14-$16 per share.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Traeger, Inc. (COOK) Prices 23.5M Share IPO at $18/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,529,411 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 8,823,529 are being offered by Traeger and 14,705,882 are being offered by certain of Traeger’s existing stockholders. Traeger will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 29, 2021, under the ticker symbol “COOK.” The initial public offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc (RANI) Prices 6.7M Share IPO at $11/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Rani from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $73.3 million. In addition, Rani has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "RANI" on July 30, 2021. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Aveva makes 'good start' to trading year

Aveva said it had achieved approximately 11% revenue growth between 1 April and 30 June on a pro forma organic constant currency basis. The FTSE 100-listed group stated that all of its revenue lines had grown, with subscriptions growing in line with overall revenue and perpetual licences increasing "significantly". Aveva...
Stockskyma.com

Controversial trading platform Robinhood begins trading on NASDAQ

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The controversial trading platform, Robinhood, that transformed the brokerage industry is now a public company. It marks a major milestone for the company which opened at $38 a share on Thursday, matching its initial public offering price. Experts say it suggests Wall Street bankers priced the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $200.00 at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.
Financial Reportsmediapost.com

Havas Group Returns To Growth In Q2

Vivendi-owned Havas Group returned to growth in the second quarter with net organic revenue growth of nearly 16% versus the year-ago period. The company reported that all regions made significant progress in Q2 with Europe up 19.6%, North America,10.2%, Asia-Pacific, 21.1%, Latin America,19.4%. For the first half of 2021, net...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pendal Group Limited Has $1.08 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businesswbch.com

Retail trading app Robinhood makes its Wall Street debut on the Nasdaq

(NEW YORK) — Investing platform Robinhood officially became a publicly-listed company Thursday, making its Wall Street debut on the Nasdaq under the trading ticker $HOOD. Robinhood co-founders Vlad Tenev (the current chief executive officer) and Baiju Bhatt (the chief creative officer) rang the Nasdaq's opening bell in Times Square on Thursday morning, surrounded by colleagues and family members. Tenev carried his young daughter on his hip as his company made its initial public offering.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Reservoir Media Begins Trading on NASDAQ

Reservoir Media, the fast growing music rights company that recently acquired the catalogs of members of Migos and Tommy Boy Records, has become a public company listing on NASDAQ. The company, which announced plans to go public back in April with a $788 million valuation, confirmed the closing of its previously announced business combination with Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (“ROCC”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company formed by Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Reservoir also announced the closing of its previously announced common stock PIPE of $150 million. The business combination was approved by ROCC’s stockholders at a special meeting of stockholders held on July 27, 2021.
StocksValueWalk

Robinhood Starts Trading Today At $38 Per Share

The online trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) has started trading today with shares priced at $38. It is one of the most anticipated initial public offerings in 2021, prompting experts to warn over company value. Would The Stock “Break The Print”?. Certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading 7.6% Higher

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.72. 8,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 306,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Up 31.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares were up 31.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 9,078,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 2,246,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29. Bitfarms...
StocksOrange County Business Journal

Costa Mesa-Based MeridianLink Starts NYSE Trading

MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK), which provides cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, went public today priced at $26 per share. The first trade was for $26.50 per share, giving the company a valuation of $2.15 billion, according to MarketWatch. The shares had slid to $25.51 apiece as of 11:50 a.m. in New York.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) were down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 57,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 776,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Comments / 0

Community Policy