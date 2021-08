The NHL is going to have a new team seeing action on the ice, beginning in the 2021 season. That’s the Seattle Kraken, whose logo you may or may not find cool but hockey fans will surely keep a close eye on in the offseason, especially during the NHL expansion draft. Starting on Wednesday, July 21s, the Kraken will get to choose players exposed by current clubs to the draft. The list of these players includes the likes of Carey Price, Vladimir Tarasenko, Gabriel Landeskog among other intriguing names, per Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic: