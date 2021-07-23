Cancel
New York City, NY

The Ascendance of Eric Adams

By With David Remnic k
The New Yorker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Remnick talks with New York’s likely next mayor, Eric Adams. Once a victim of police abuse and now an advocate for the N.Y.P.D., Adams will have to navigate some of the city’s most divisive debates. And two stories about threats to journalists: a close look at how the Pegasus spyware technology targeted a reporter in India; and the indictment of Iranian nationals for a kidnapping plot on U.S. soil that reads like something out of a bad spy novel.

