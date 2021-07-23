Gibbs Lake closed because of toxins
PORT TOWNSEND — Gibbs Lake is closed to swimming, fishing and boating until further notice because of high levels of microcystin, a toxin created by cyanobacteria. Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) announced the closure of the lake on Friday after water samples taken Monday found a toxin level of 46 micrograms per liter, which is more than five times above the Washington state recreational criteria of 8 micrograms per liter, according to a press release.www.peninsuladailynews.com
