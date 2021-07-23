Macon Speedway standings through July 23

View more in
Macon, IL
Congress & Courts|Posted byReuters
U.S. senators make final tweaks to infrastructure bill, expect passage this week
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday worked to finalize legislation to forge ahead with a sweeping $1 trillion spending plan for roads, rail lines, high-speed internet and other infrastructure, with some senators predicting final passage later this week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the text...
Presidential Election|Posted byABC News
Donald Trump builds war chest of $102 million entering 2nd half of 2021
New disclosure reports filed Saturday night show that Donald Trump's affiliated political committees have a total of $102 million in cash on hand going into July.
Florida State|Posted byThe Associated Press
Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 1,000-person threshold. The Sunshine State...
Swimming & Surfing|Posted byThe Associated Press
Epic swims: Dressel, McKeon take place among Olympic greats
TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel finished off his gold rush at the Tokyo Olympics with two more dazzling swims. The guy who dreads all the attention won’t be able to escape it now. He’s one of the greatest Olympians ever. “I’m really glad to be done,” said the tattooed, 24-year-old...
New York City, NY|ABC News
Gun-wielding masked men shoot 10 in New York City attack, speed off on mopeds
A pair of masked men unleashed a fusillade of gunfire on a crowded street in a New York City neighborhood Saturday night, wounding 10 people before getting on mopeds and speeding away, police said. New York Police Department investigators said the episode appeared to be tied to gang violence, but...
World|Posted byThe Associated Press
Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home
TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byABC News
5 shot, panic ensues in the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter
Los Angeles, CA|Posted byNBC News
L.A. sheriff has 'grave concerns' over death of man fatally shot by deputies
Facing a lawsuit and video from multiple angles of deputies fatally shooting a man holding a knife, embattled Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villaneuva on Friday night said he had "grave concerns" over the death. David Ordaz Jr. was fatally shot by deputies March 14 outside his family's home in East...
Celebrities|Posted byFox News
Saginaw Grant, the prolific Native American actor known for 'Breaking Bad,' 'The Lone Ranger,' dead at 85
Saginaw Grant, a prolific Native American character actor known for roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger" as well as a hereditary chief of the Sac & Fox Nation of Oklahoma, has died. He was 85. Grant died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Wednesday at a...
NHL|Posted byABC News
Sharks' Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife
The NHL said it will investigate an allegation made by Evander Kane’s wife.
