Bridge Industrial to Build 200,000 SF Project in Suburban Chicago

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES PLAINES, ILL. — Bridge Industrial has acquired a 12-acre site with an existing industrial building in Des Plaines. The developer plans to build Bridge Point Des Plaines, a roughly 200,000-square-foot industrial project. The acquisition of the site was completed as part of a sale-leaseback transaction with Nu-Way Industries, a precision metal product design and fabrication company. Under terms of the transaction, Bridge will acquire an existing building from Nu-Way and retain the company as a tenant. Nu-Way will then conduct a search for a new facility. Once Nu-Way vacates the building, Bridge will demolish the facility and begin construction on a new industrial property. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, 36 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 264 cars. Rick Daly of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International brokered the sale.

rebusinessonline.com

