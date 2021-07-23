Bridge Industrial to Build 200,000 SF Project in Suburban Chicago

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Bridge Industrial has acquired a 12-acre site with an existing industrial building in Des Plaines. The developer plans to build Bridge Point Des Plaines, a roughly 200,000-square-foot industrial project. The acquisition of the site was completed as part of a sale-leaseback transaction with Nu-Way Industries, a precision metal product design and fabrication company. Under terms of the transaction, Bridge will acquire an existing building from Nu-Way and retain the company as a tenant. Nu-Way will then conduct a search for a new facility. Once Nu-Way vacates the building, Bridge will demolish the facility and begin construction on a new industrial property. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, 36 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 264 cars. Rick Daly of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International brokered the sale.