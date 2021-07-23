This TikTok-Famous Luggage Organizer Makes Packing and Unpacking Clothes so Much Easier (and Reduces Wrinkling!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are definite perks to having your own washing machine. Laundry can be done at your convenience, for starters, and you don’t have to worry about neighbors hogging all the machines in your complex. I haven’t lived anywhere with a washer and dryer in-unit in nearly four years, though. While I don’t mind transporting my laundry to my parents’ houses, there have been more than enough times where I’ve found myself needing to do a small load in a pinch. As long as I’ve got running water, hand-washing is an option; however, I recently began to consider non-electric washing machines. They’re a step up from doing it all by hand and a step down from using a full-scale washer. One that caught my eye immediately was an adorable little device called the WonderWash, a retro-style hand-crank washing machine that cleans clothes in five minutes or less.