Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

This TikTok-Famous Luggage Organizer Makes Packing and Unpacking Clothes so Much Easier (and Reduces Wrinkling!)

By Britt Franklin
Apartment Therapy
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s no easy way around it: Packing is usually a tedious and stress-inducing task. Some travelers make strategic checklists to make sure nothing gets left behind, others are chronic overpackers, and some (like me) fly by the seat of their pants and hope they don’t forget something at home. Then, once the destination has been reached, people either unpack immediately or live day-to-day out of their suitcase. I fall into the latter category. But after scrolling on TikTok, I came across a product that not only keeps your belongings organized while traveling, but also gets them out of your suitcase: the Stow-N-Go Luggage Organizer.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Clothing#Unpacking#The Organizer#Scene Louisiana#The Nerd Machine#The Daebak Company Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This Amazon Mirror Is Giving Us Serious West Elm Vibes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you weren’t already aware of one of our fave lesser-known Amazon homeware brands, it’s an absolute must that you finally get them on your radar. Let us introduce you to Harmati, the...
Travelthethreetomatoes.com

Luggage Buying and Packing Tips

Travel is making a comeback and carry on luggage is a definitely a great choice. Here are some tips from Consumer Reports, plus the top ranked luggage brands too. Check out our a few of our luggage picks today and watch the video from Real Simple with some excellent packing tips that will help you get more in that bag.
Lifestylestlmag.com

A guide to packing carry-on luggage like a pro

Long before airlines started charging to check bags, I gave up traveling with anything larger than a carry-on. It was a trip to India that led me to this decision. I remember it well. The temperature was 111 degrees in New Delhi, and I was struggling to drag my oversized, overpacked suitcase up a flight of stairs so that I could get to the platform in time to catch my train to Jaipur.
LifestyleMartinsville Bulletin

1. Pack on hangers for easy unpacking.

If you dread packing for a vacation, try leaving the hangers on your clothes. Simply fold them into the suitcase like @livingwithlandyn does so you can easily pull them out and hang them once you arrive at your destination.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to pack wrinkle-free

Lockdown has eased, the school holidays have begun, and it's finally time for that summer getaway. The Office of National Statistics estimate that Brits will spend £85 million on holidays abroad this year, and £51.4 billion on tourism within the UK according to Visit Britain. Whether you're going abroad or preparing for a staycation, we all want to look our best after months of wearing pyjama bottoms and hoodies.
TV & VideosApartment Therapy

This TikTok-Famous $17 Gadget Keeps Snacks Fresh and Saves so Much Money in the Long Run

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love chip clips for what they do, but not how they clutter my kitchen drawers. And still, they’re ridiculously easy to lose, and I can never manage to find one when I need it. Plenty of tutorials exist on how to fold bags without extra accessories, but even then, how often are we willing to take those extra steps rather than roll up the open bag and hope for the best? It’s fine if a little air gets in — the chips will be gone before they go stale… right? There’s got to be a better way!
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

Eight Household Items That'll Make Your Knitting Much Easier

From rubber bands to safety pins, you may already have the supplies on-hand needed to make your next project. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Any knitter, crocheter, or...
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Compact Device Cleans My Laundry as Well as a Large Washing Machine and Costs Less Than $60

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are definite perks to having your own washing machine. Laundry can be done at your convenience, for starters, and you don’t have to worry about neighbors hogging all the machines in your complex. I haven’t lived anywhere with a washer and dryer in-unit in nearly four years, though. While I don’t mind transporting my laundry to my parents’ houses, there have been more than enough times where I’ve found myself needing to do a small load in a pinch. As long as I’ve got running water, hand-washing is an option; however, I recently began to consider non-electric washing machines. They’re a step up from doing it all by hand and a step down from using a full-scale washer. One that caught my eye immediately was an adorable little device called the WonderWash, a retro-style hand-crank washing machine that cleans clothes in five minutes or less.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Add a Twist to Your Living Room with These 8 Coffee Table Alternatives

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A coffee table is a living room mainstay — or is it? Whether you’re short on space or just looking for ways to spice up the traditional living room layout, switching out a classic coffee table for a different piece of furniture is an unexpected way to upgrade your room. Putting a fun twist on the essential piece is a creative way to bring some personality into your space. To give you some ideas, check out these eight alternatives to coffee tables.
ShoppingPeople

Walmart Secretly Put Tons of Cute Fall Home Items on Sale — Including a Cozy Sofa for Just $255

Even though it might not feel like it, fall is right around the corner. And nothing commemorates the beginning of a new season like breaking out your seasonal decor and sprucing up your home with a little bit of fall cheer. If you're in need of some new autumn-inspired items, Walmart has just the collection for you. To celebrate the return of the season, the retailer has stocked its shelves with hundreds of fall furniture and decor items that are just as stylish as they are festive. This year's theme: Fall on the Ranch.
Home & GardenReal Simple

When I Lived in a Dorm, This $17 Appliance Made My Life So Much Easier

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Preparing for college can leave even the most organized students unnerved. Between choosing classes and managing tuition costs, it's easy to forget about the other to-dos that come with living on campus—namely, deciding what to bring on move-in day. A packing list full of high-tech appliances might seem like a good idea, but when you're jetting from lectures to club meetings to dinner with friends, you'll likely only make time for a handful of user-friendly items.
Home & GardenPosted by
Woman's World

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
Home & GardenPosted by
Real Simple

How to Get Slime Out of Your Carpet, Clothes, and Every Fabric in Between

Remove yourself from a sticky situation with these expert slime cleaning tips using products you have at home. Over the past few years, slime has become one of the most covetable children's toys around—and for good reason. (A science experiment, art project, and something otherworldly rolled into one? Yes, please.) But, slime can be a total nuisance for parents— especially when it gets all over that pricey, upholstered sofa, or area rug.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Blah Bonus Room Becomes a Teen Dream Hangout Complete With a Candy Drawer and Putting Green

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The sky’s the limit for bonus rooms, if you’re lucky enough to have one. Decorating them often calls for an extra dose of creativity, and sometimes that means calling in some reinforcements, namely a pro designer. That’s exactly why homeowner Ellen McCue teamed up with Fiona Leonard of Fiona Leonard Interiors on this lounge-like hangout for her two teen sons.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Trendy Home Brand Has Gorgeous Rattan Decor — Starting at $6.99

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If there were an official rattan fan club (there’s not, I checked), I’d be in very good standing to become its president — my love for all things woven is above and beyond. You know what else I love though? Finding budget-friendly rattan furniture and decor, an admittedly tough feat. That’s where H&M Home comes in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy