Community leaders, health experts: 'Get vaccinated or mask up'

SHREVEPORT, La. -- City, community and health leaders came together Friday to make a strong plea for people to get vaccinated. At a press conference at LSU Health Shreveport this morning, Dr. John Vanchiere, the director of the COVID-19 Strike Team and the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health, Dr. Martha Whyte from the Louisiana Department of Health and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins were among those gathered to give an update on the status of COVID-19 in our area and to strongly encourage citizens to get vaccinated or mask up.