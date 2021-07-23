Justin Bieber stars in new campaign for luxury fashion house Balenciaga

Selena Gomez today celebrates its 29 years. The American singer and actress is at an extremely good time in her career. In March he released his album in Spanish called Revelation thanks to which he has already released singles like At once O Dance with Me. The truth is that today it was also news because, apparently, he could have given a hint to his ex-partner Justin Bieber. Specifically, it was a short clip that the artist uploaded to her account TikTok and that his followers quickly commented. Look.