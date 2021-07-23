Cancel
Justin Bieber stars in new campaign for luxury fashion house Balenciaga

By MOViN 92.5
movin925.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurns out Hailey Bieber isn’t the only one in her family who looks good modeling high-fashion clothing from luxury brands. Her hubby Justin Bieber has been revealed as the star of a new ad campaign by the fashion house Balenciaga. Images from the campaign show Justin posing in front of a garage wearing a leather bomber jacket, a white t-shirt, sweatpants and sneakers, and holding the label’s classic leather motorcycle bag.

