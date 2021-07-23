Cancel
Military

Pentagon says reports Da Jiang Innovations systems approved by U.S. government are inaccurate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday that systems produced by Chinese technology company Da Jiang Innovations pose a potential threat to U.S. national security and reports they had been approved for procurement by the U.S. government are inaccurate. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

