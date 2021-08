A revered history of international competition allows the Olympics to stand as the most renowned stage for athletic performance. Winning a gold medal is akin to being knighted athletic royalty – a title veteran athletes and newbies alike return every four years to defend or claim for themselves. Baked inside the spectacle of 206 nations repeatedly coming together for the pursuit of athletic excellence is a huge lie: the lie that a gold medal exists to be claimed by anyone daring enough to pursue it.