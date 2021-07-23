Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

This Killer Insect Has Been Spotted in Cedar Rapids, But Don’t Panic

By Johnny Marks
98.1 KHAK
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, what's in a nickname? We all have one, or more. Mine was "J-Dogg" as a kid. Very 90s, no? Some of us have many nicknames. The one that applies to a breed of insect buzzing around Cedar Rapids and Eastern Iowa has a pretty scary nickname, but don't worry too much, it really isn't interested in you. The Sphecius speciosus, a type of wasp, is best known by a fright-inducing nickname: Cicada Killer Wasps. Oh, and they've arrived!

