Kennebec County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Kennebec by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kennebec A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL OXFORD AND NORTHEASTERN ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTIES At 400 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Canton, or 12 miles north of Turner, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Turner, Canton, Leeds, Livermore, Buckfield, Hebron, Hartford, Sumner and Peru. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

#Special Weather Statement
