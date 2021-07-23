Wildlife Commissioners Eye Record Manatee Deaths

A new surveillance system in California may help identify unusual patterns of wildlife illness and death as they unfold by tapping into data from wildlife rehabilitation organizations across the state. The Wildlife Morbidity and Mortality Event Alert System was created by scientists at the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine with partners at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the nonprofit Wild Neighbors Database Project. The early detection system taps into clinical reports from wildlife rehabilitation organizations that share their data with the Wildlife Rehabilitation Medical Database. The online tool currently includes records from 950 organizations across 48 states and 19 countries. Although the tool currently focuses on California, researchers say it could expand nationally or globally.