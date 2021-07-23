Wildlife Commissioners Eye Record Manatee Deaths
Manatee deaths in the Indian River Lagoon will be discussed next month by members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but no action is expected. The commission is slated to discuss manatee mortality on Aug. 4, the first day of a two-day meeting in Bonita Springs. A record number of manatees have died along Florida’s Atlantic coast since December, particularly in the Indian River Lagoon where water-quality problems have caused significant losses of seagrass, according to a commission staff memo tied to the meeting.www.wuwf.org
