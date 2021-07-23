Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Nebraska man who set fire in Missouri jail sentenced

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Nebraska man who set a fire that forced the evacuation of a Missouri county jail has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for arson and other charges.

Ethen Mark Bentley, 29, of Stella, Nebraska, was sentenced July 16 after pleading guilty to first-degree arson for setting a fire in his cell in January at the Nodaway County Jail. Jail officials were forced to evacuate 20 inmates through smoky, narrow hallways. No one was injured.

The inmates were relocated to nearby county jails for about a month while the jail was repaired, The Maryville Daily Forum reported.

Bentley also pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree domestic assault and one count of felony resisting arrest.

Those charges came after someone saw Bentley assault a woman in a moving vehicle, prosecutors said. He fled when police tried to stop the vehicle and eventually hit a Maryville Public Safety car head on, totaling both vehicles.

As part of the sentence, Bentley was ordered to pay $5,000 restitution to the county.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

517K+
Followers
290K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nodaway County, MO
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Maryville, MO
Government
City
Maryville, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Nodaway County, MO
Government
Maryville, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Man#Arson#County Jails#Ap#The Maryville Daily Forum#Maryville Public Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Fargo, NDPosted by
The Associated Press

North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. Three were shot and stabbed. The alleged killer shot nine times and flailed away with a knife, cutting one victim’s throat.
Topeka, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Kansas program seeks to reduce violence against animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas animal welfare group has created a new program to reduce animal violence in 23 Kansas counties. The project, Cruelty Stoppers, opens the door to care for abused animals that can be linked to domestic violence cases while trying to create better relationships between Topeka police and local shelters, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. It was developed by the Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
The Associated Press

Child among injured in shooting by Indianapolis funeral home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting outside an Indianapolis funeral home left a 4-year-old in critical condition and may have injured up to four others, police said Saturday. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon as a funeral service was in progress at Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care. Officers called to the scene found a mother trying to get her child to the hospital. The 4-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

Former employee charged in shooting at Charlotte game room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former employee at a game room and arcade has been arrested after police said he shot three people when he returned to rob the Charlotte business. Officers called to Fish House North, a game room and arcade, for a report of a robbery, found three employees had been shot, news outlets report. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.
Federalsburg, MDPosted by
The Associated Press

Fire investigators probe deadly blaze in mobile home

FEDERALSBURG, Md. (AP) — Troopers and the Maryland’s State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating a deadly fire that engulfed a mobile home in Federalsburg. Firefighters report the the blaze started in the mobile home just after 9 p.m. Saturday. It took roughly 25 firefighters to control the fire, according to a statement from the fire marshal’s office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy