Former Thousand Islands student returns as Fort Drum garrison commander

FORT DRUM — When he first arrived in the north country, Col. James J. Zacchino Jr., the installation’s new garrison commander, played soccer as a 13-year-old Thousand Islands school student in 1986.

He and his family were part of an influx of families who moved to the north country before the installation began a major expansion. His father, James J. Zacchino, served at Fort Drum as a noncommissioned officer for three years.

On Friday morning, his family, friends, retired and current Fort Drum leadership, civilian employees and local dignitaries welcomed the colonel during a Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Drum’s LeRay Mansion.

He and his father, who retired from Fort Drum in 1989, fondly remembered those days when he was a teen living in Clayton.

From left, Col. Jeffery P. Lucas, outgoing garrison commander, shakes the hand of Col. James J. Zacchino Jr., incoming commander, during a Change of Command Ceremony at the LeRay Mansion at Fort Drum on Friday. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

He was especially glad that his dad, a 1st Sgt. with the 10th Supply and Transport Battalion, was able to be there on such a joyous occasion, and where his father also served.

“It’s exciting,” the new garrison commander said. “It’s really like coming home. It’s not an opportunity that many have, so I don’t take it lightly.”

He has spent time at Fort Drum in every decade since the 1980s. Besides his time as a teen, he returned to the north country in 1997 as a ROTC cadet and a decade later as the chief of logistics training and advising teams with the 10th Sustainment Brigade.

During his father’s time at Fort Drum, Col. Zacchino — then a self-proclaimed “military brat” — spent more than three years of his youth, from the ages of 13 to 16, in the north country. In 1986, the Times featured the budding soccer star in a story about those first military families that came to the north country to serve at Fort Drum.

But even then, he knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and serve in the military.

In this 1986 archive photo, a young Col. James J. Zacchino Jr. kicks a soccer ball around. Watertown Daily Times

His father’s favorite memory was leaving work early to see his son’s soccer games.

In those days, Fort Drum was not the sprawling installation it is today, where 30,000 soldiers and there families now call home. The retired Fort Drum soldier recalled that the installation did not have any housing and that the post then consisted of aging white World War II barracks.

Fort Drum did not even have a commissary and PX until the retired solder was leaving Fort Drum in 1989. The Salmon Run Mall had not yet been built either.

“He’s starting out where I ended it,” said the father, who moved to Vincenza, Italy, to work for the federal government. He still lives there.

Col. Zacchino said he is proud to lead the post’s garrison, tasked with leading the post’s day-to-day operations, including the oversight of the post’s civilian employees.

In addition to Fort Drum, he has served at Fort Lee, Va.; Stuttgart, Germany; Joint Base, Lewis-McChord, Wa.; Rome and Vincenza, Italy; and was deployed to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He replaces Col. Jeffrey P. Lucas, who led the post’s garrison since 2019 and through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees sing the 10th Mountain Division song during a Change of Command Ceremony at the LeRay Mansion at Fort Drum on Friday. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

Col. Lucas, who is moving on to serve at the Pentagon, welcomed the garrison commander.

“If you are as happy to take this seat as I am grateful for having sat in it, then you are a happy man indeed,” Col. Lucas said.

Col. Zacchino and his wife, Maria, have a 9-year-old son, James, who will have the experience to enjoy Northern New York like his father and grandfather had.