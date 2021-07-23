Cancel
Politics

Welcome to Cheyenne!

By Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority
thecheyennepost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new three-dimensional sign has been installed by the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority (DDA). In a statement, they said, “It’s done! Over the last four months we’ve had an incredible committee working to make this CHEYENNE sign a reality! Special thanks to our sponsors (Crowley Fleck PLLP, Microsoft, gener8tor, Arts Cheyenne, Visit Cheyenne, Jonah Bank of Wyoming and McGee, Hearne & Paiz, LLP) for helping make this project happen! Lincolnway has never looked better - go check it out for yourself across from Array between the Central and Warren Viaducts."

