Welcome to Cheyenne!

This is a discussion for a fiery debate! I know some are reading this, with their face puckered and arms crossed saying “we don’t want tourists going to our favorite spots during CFD!” I get it. They’re sacred to you. You also should remember that there wasn’t a CFD last year for local businesses to make money off of, so, yeah, we should at least consider sharing the love when we bump into a Cowboy from New York City, looking for a place to get some grub, hombre.