Welcome back to another edition of something I will be doing yearly. I will likely do a midseason update on both this and my Eastern conference rankings. As I mentioned in the ECF rankings these are the most “interesting” meaning that I think they could be of value, they’re not a project but they are perhaps in an 50/50 scenario, some opportunity opened up in their position on their team’s depth chart or something about them is interesting in general. Basically a long way of saying don’t take this as my own personal favourite or top prospect. Instead, see it as an article to perhaps mine a diamond in the rough.