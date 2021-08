The nation's best bass anglers will be hitting Oneida Lake this weekend to try and catch the biggest and baddest bass in Upstate New York. The Basspro.com Bassmaster Northern Open is taking place from today through July 31st. Each day of competition begins at 6AM in the waters of Oneida Lake. The anglers launch from Oneida Shores Park and will return to the park for weigh-ins at 2PM the first two days and on the third day at 3:15 PM at the Bass Pro Shops location in Auburn, New York.