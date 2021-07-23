Olympics: Telemundo Deportes Unveils New VR Set
MIAMI—As part of its extensive Olympics coverage, Telemundo Deportes has unveiled its first multi-camera virtual reality set and a fully revamped sports studio. “We are proud of the work our production and operations teams have done to embrace technology with the new VR set,” said Eli Velazquez, executive vice president of sports content for Telemundo Deportes. “We continue to leverage Telemundo Center’s resources in our coverage of big live events like the Olympics to complement the onsite production, delivering audiences the highest quality viewing experience.”www.tvtechnology.com
