Olympics: Telemundo Deportes Unveils New VR Set

The United States Men’s basketball Olympic team is set on winning another gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. There is no doubt that the U.S.A is the favorite to win it all due to the all-star talent they contain from the starting unit to the bench players. Leading this squad into battle is the notorious Kevin Durant. He has proven to be a superstar in the NBA and whenever he plays for the U.S. Now, he shows the world once again how deranged he can be on the basketball court.