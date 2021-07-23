United Way of Greater Lima hosting weeklong fundraising campaign

Many non-profit agencies are still trying to get out from underneath 2020 and the effects of the pandemic on their fundraising. Next week the United Way of Greater Lima is holding a “United Week of Giving” to support the more than 40 non-profits to which they provide funding. These agencies support our friends, neighbors, and relatives during their times of need. Organizers are asking individuals to donate 21-dollars for the year 2021 to assist with services.