Lima, OH

United Way of Greater Lima hosting weeklong fundraising campaign

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany non-profit agencies are still trying to get out from underneath 2020 and the effects of the pandemic on their fundraising. Next week the United Way of Greater Lima is holding a “United Week of Giving” to support the more than 40 non-profits to which they provide funding. These agencies support our friends, neighbors, and relatives during their times of need. Organizers are asking individuals to donate 21-dollars for the year 2021 to assist with services.

