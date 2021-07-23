Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama governor on rise in COVID-19 cases: ‘It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey addressed concerns about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and its low vaccination rate. Health officials and the governor herself cite the low vaccination rate as a major hurdle in trying to combat the virus and the new, highly contagious delta variant. In the last two weeks, the state has seen over 9,900 cases of COVID-19.

Florida State
FOX2Now

Florida governor bars schools from requiring masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis barred school districts Friday from forcing students to wear masks when classes resume next month even as the state’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to skyrocket toward levels not seen since before vaccines became widely available. The Republican governor said parents...
Public Health
FOX2Now

Health official says masks protect unvaccinated

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health says federal guidance urging vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in communities of high COVID-19 spread is aimed at mostly protecting the unvaccinated and immunocompromised. Dr. Francis Collins tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that mask mandates can help as...
Saint Louis, MO
FOX2Now

Gov. Parson fights mask mandates and endorses vaccine in FOX News appearance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson made an appearance on FOX News Thursday to talk about mask mandates and reopening schools. Missouri has the nation’s fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one in every 360 people diagnosed with COVID-19. According to Johns Hopkins data, its seven-day rolling average of daily deaths has nearly doubled over the past two weeks.
Public Health
FOX2Now

US memorials to victims of COVID-19 pandemic taking shape

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio has planted a memorial grove of native trees to remember people who died of COVID-19, and governors and state lawmakers nationwide are considering their own ways to mark the toll of the virus. Temporary memorials have sprung up across the U.S. — 250,000 white flags at...
Orlando, FL
FOX2Now

Disney will require employees to be fully vaccinated

ORLANDO, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — The Walt Disney Company has joined other large companies in requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company said in a statement Friday that it will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated. The statement said employees who aren’t already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so and that those still working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning. Disney said it was discussing the vaccine requirements with the union, and added that all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the company.

