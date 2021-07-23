Cancel
Lima, OH

Volunteers needed as the Lima Salvation Army enters last week of Christmas in July Campaign

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLima Salvation Army is heading into the last week of their Christmas in July campaign. Bell ringers have been out since the beginning of the month and the community has donated just over $14,000. The goal is $25,000 and they have a week left to reach it. The summer campaign has fewer kettle sites and because of the pandemic, they are facing another obstacle to reach their goal.

