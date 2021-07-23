Cancel
FlipSide is looking for students interested in writing, photography

By Leann Ray FlipSide editor
wvgazettemail.com
 8 days ago

FlipSide, the Gazette-Mail’s teen journalism publication, is looking for contributors for the 2021-2022 school year. Public, private and home-schooled students are all eligible to apply as long as they’re attending school in West Virginia. FlipSide is an outlet for students to cover what they think matters. What are they passionate...

www.wvgazettemail.com

