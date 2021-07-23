FlipSide is looking for students interested in writing, photography

Dyllen Nellis wants to provide every student with stellar college application tutoring, no matter their income level. Getting into college can be brutal. First, there’s the dreaded standardized test and, depending on your score on the SAT or ACT, you might have to take it multiple times. On top of that, there are grades, sports, extracurricular activities, jobs and volunteer work to juggle. But the real kicker is the college essay. Next to all those letters and numbers that are meant to define who you are and what kind of potential you possess, the essay is the one piece of the application puzzle that’s entirely under your control. It’s your chance to hook the admissions officers and convince them to select you from among the thousands upon thousands of applicants — in around 650 words. And should you decide to apply to schools that don’t use the so-called Common App, you’re looking at possibly having to write a slew of personal statements, each with its own unique prompt.