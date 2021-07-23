Ohio Senators talk about the importance of signing the bipartisan infrastructure bill

President Biden made a return trip to Ohio this week to take part in a town hall to answer questions about some of the issues that are facing the nation. The President talked about vaccinations, the pandemic, and inflation. But he was also asked about the bipartisan infrastructure deal that is sitting in front of the U.S. Senate waiting to be voted on. The bill included funding for five years to repair roads, and bridges, like the Brent Spence in Cincinnati, that allows I-75 to get over the Ohio River, and improve broadband access across the country. Ohio senators are ready to get that bill passed.