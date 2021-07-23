Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Another Voice: Population growth still threatens Earth’s future

By Sarah Baillie
Buffalo News
 8 days ago

Even with a baby bust, population growth is still a problem. For a topic that’s often seen as taboo, population growth – or at least the absence of it – has made a surprising number of headlines lately. Whether it’s the panic about how we’ll support our aging population or economy in the face of declining birth rates, denial that human population growth has any downsides or a refusal to admit that fewer births may present some opportunities, it’s hard to know how to feel about those falling numbers.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Earth#Human Population Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy