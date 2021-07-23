Another Voice: Population growth still threatens Earth’s future

Even with a baby bust, population growth is still a problem. For a topic that’s often seen as taboo, population growth – or at least the absence of it – has made a surprising number of headlines lately. Whether it’s the panic about how we’ll support our aging population or economy in the face of declining birth rates, denial that human population growth has any downsides or a refusal to admit that fewer births may present some opportunities, it’s hard to know how to feel about those falling numbers.