Sutherlin, OR

Sutherlin issues water restrictions due to drought, construction

By IAN CAMPBELL The News-Review
NRToday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSutherlin has issued a water restriction notice, effective immediately, to combat the "worst drought year in memory," according to the city's website. The goal is to comply with a directive from the state water master while not harming businesses, the city said. Central Park will continue to be watered and the splash pad will still operate — only from 12-7 p.m. — but residents are restricted from watering their own lawns or washing their vehicles until further notice.

