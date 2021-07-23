Cancel
Sports

Purdue track & field honored with academic awards

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 9 days ago
Junior Ivana Vukomanovic clears the bar during her high jump attempt at the Purdue Track and Field Invitational on Saturday in Lambert Field House.   Nick Belancin | Staff Photographer

Purdue's men's and women's track and field teams each earned All-Academic honors while 14 individual athletes were named to the All-Academic team, per an announcement Thursday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The total amount of awards won is the most by a Purdue sports program since the 2003-04 year. This is the women's team's ninth consecutive year winning the team award, and the third year in a row for the men.

Eligibility for the individual awards includes both academic and athletic criteria. A student-athlete must have at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA and have attended their school for at least two semesters.

The athletic criteria required a student athlete to have either finished their 2021 indoor season ranked in the top-96 in any championship individual event or in the top-48 of a championship relay event. Or, if they were outdoor-event participants, they needed to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division 1 Championships or finish the season ranked in the top-48 of in the decathlon or the heptathlon.

The women's team finished with a 3.42 cumulative gpa, while the men finished with a gpa of 3.17.

