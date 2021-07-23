Tamarack Fire July 23rd Morning Update With Briefing Video. 58,417 Acres, 4% Containment, 1,353 Total Personnel

Markleeville, CA…Current Activity: Forced by gusty winds, critically dry fuels and low relative humidity the Tamarack Fire exhibited rapid rates of spread and an increase in fire behavior throughout the day. The fire is estimated to have grown to 21,000 acres today and is still 0% contained. The fire continues to burn in a northwesterly direction, west of Markleeville towards the Highway 89 corridor. The increase in fire activity forced an evacuation of Alpine Village and Woodfords this morning. The fire crossed the East Fork of the Carson River near the East Fork Resort and moved into lighter fuels which aided in the fire’s growth to the north during the afternoon hours.