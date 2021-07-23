Tamarack Fire July 23rd Morning Update With Briefing Video. 58,417 Acres, 4% Containment, 1,353 Total Personnel
Markleeville, CA…Planned Actions for today: Branch I (northeast side of fire) – Secure line in DIV K, finish prep on dozerline in K south of China Springs Youth Camp. Prepare for burnout and structure protection along US Highway 395. Identify contingency east of Highway 395 and secure major spot fire east of the highway. Branch II (south side of fire) – continue to scout indirect Line opportunities. Branch III (west side of fire) – Prep and hold Highway 88 and Crystal Springs area. Scout opportunities from Hawkins communication site to A/F Division break. Structure – Continue to assess and prep structures along US Highway 395. Mop up and secure around structures in Woodfords, Grover Hot Springs, and Markleeville areas.thepinetree.net
