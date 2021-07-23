Enoch “Nick” Scull, Jr., a decorated WWII Veteran, and long-time resident of the Plano / Sandwich area passed away July 19, 2021, 3 weeks shy of his 97th birthday. Nick was born on a farm outside Plano, IL on August 12, 1924 to Enoch Scull, Sr., and Vera Johns Scull. He entered the U.S. Army during WWII and served as a Tech Sgt. with the 103rd Combat Engineer Battalion in the 28th Infantry Division. He fought in 4 major battles including Normandy, Northern France, The Ardennes, and Rhineland. Nick was captured during the Battle of the Bulge and spent 4 months in a German POW camp.