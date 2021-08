When Kiana Madeira was a child, she became enamored with a fictional character (and movie) that was admittedly before her time: Danny Zuko in Grease. “My 5-year-old brain thought, If I could be an actor and be in a movie just like him, then I could be him and we’ll fall in love and get married,” Madeira, who was born in the ’90s, recalls in a recent phone interview with Observer. “I didn’t know that movie was shot in the ’70s, so I kind of came to terms with the fact that we were not going to get married, but still, that desire to be in movies never went away.”