Chickasha, OK

Chickasha Bringing Back Giant Leg Lamp for Christmas in July Event This Weekend

Mr. Parker did say, once the leg lamp lit up, it reminded him of the Fourth of July. So this is perfect. Today I learned that the infamous leg lamp that we all know and love from 'A Christmas Story' was invented in Oklahoma. Apparently a man by the name of Nolan James designed the iconic lamp. He actually built it at the OU School of Visual Arts when he was a teacher there and kept it in his office. One of his students would go onto be on the production team for 'A Christmas Story' and said his teacher's lamp was the reference for the movie.

