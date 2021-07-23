Loki Director, Kate Herron, Reveals She Had Plans Showing Mobius’ Pre-Variant Life

The first season of Marvel Studios' Loki came to a close last week, and it's safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe won't be quite the same going forward. In addition to the significant narrative contributions, including the long-awaited introduction of the live-action multiverse, the series brought some fascinating aesthetic influences into the fold. That fact became a buzzed-about part of Loki prior to its release, as Season 1 director Kate Herron previously teased that the series would be inspired by, among other things, the beloved children's television series Teletubbies. In a recent interview with For All Nerds TV, Herron finally pinpointed where the Teletubbies influence came from, and revealed that it was tied to the aesthetic of The Void in the season's penultimate episode.
