MCLEANSBORO, IL — A McLeansboro man suffered serious injuries in a rear end crash in Hamilton County Friday morning. According to Illinois State Police, 48-year-old Matthew A. Lydick of McLeansboro was driving his truck east on Illinois 14 at County Road 675 East and had slowed down to speak to the driver of a vehicle that was following a pedestrian westbound on Illinois 14 in the same area. As Lydick was speaking with the driver of the other vehicle, 72-year-old Robert F. Weinbauer of Benton rear ended Lydick’s truck with his truck tractor. Lydick was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Weinbauer refused medical attention.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO