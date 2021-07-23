Cancel
Meet the GCs Behind the Proposed $26B Opioid Settlement

By Dan Clark
Law.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe four top legal department leaders overseeing a new $26 billion opioid settlement are longtime veterans of their companies, with their tenure stretching back to some of the underlying corporate conduct at issue and in the early days of settlement negotiations. And the four likely had a heavy hand in crafting the final proposal.

