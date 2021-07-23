Meet the GCs Behind the Proposed $26B Opioid Settlement

Through tears, Executive Director of atTAck addiction Don Keister described the moments during the day when his son, Tyler, crosses his mind unexpectedly. "In 2012, Tyler passed away. There were 126 overdose deaths that year. We have increased every year since," he said. "We still have a long way to go, and atTAck addiction is going to continue that...You never know when it's going to hit you, that you become upset, and think about your son. We think about him every day. But this, hopefully, will help us get to a point where we can defeat this."