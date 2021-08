In this news update, the Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 Data. The state's positivity rate over he past seven days is reported to sit at 1.5 percent, five new deaths are attributed to the coronavirus and more than 65 percent of Mass. residents are fully vaccinated. The search recovering bodies at the collapsed Surfside Condominiums in Florida has ended and the Springfield Thunderbirds have released their schedule. Also, Don Maher has the latest forecast.