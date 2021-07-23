Cancel
Hilliard, OH

Hilliard Police Chief finalists include top CPD leaders

By Catherine Ross
NBC4 Columbus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The next leader of the Hilliard Police Department will bring experience as a top cop in one of the state’s largest departments. The two finalists for an open deputy chief position include former Columbus interim Chief Michael Woods and current Columbus Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight. They rose to the top of more than three dozen applicants. Friday morning, Hilliard residents were able to see the candidates and ask questions during a public meet and greet event.

