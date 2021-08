As microchips have grown increasingly powerful, the need to have a hulking tower desktop computer has shrunk—as have computer sizes themselves. These days, it's possible to get a competent machine little more than the size of a hardcover book, and there are even computers that can fit in the palm of your hand, albeit considerably less capable. Known as mini PCs, these machines can handle most everyday tasks while taking up little real estate on your desk. So if space is at a premium and your computing needs are modest, a mini computer is a great way to get more bang for your buck than with a laptop, especially if you don't have a need for portability (although most of these computers are small enough to throw in a backpack if needed).