Paccar vs. Tata Motors: Which Truck Manufacturer is a Better Buy?

Every investor should have exposure to the consumer goods sector. This is even more true when rates are falling and growth is decelerating like now. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) and Unilever (NYSE:UL) are two of the top stocks in the sector but which is the better buy? CL.Consumer goods stocks deserve a place in every investor’s portfolio. These stocks are often boring but can be big outperformers in the long-term as they have consistent sales and pricing power. Thus, they are less sensitive to economic fluctuations and often pay above-average dividends. Needless to say, the current environment of falling rates and growth expectations is a positive tailwind for these stocks. Sort through the consumer goods stocks and you will find there are plenty of good prospects to pick from. Below, we provide a look at two of the sector’s stars in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) and Unilever (UL).