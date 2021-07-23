Paccar vs. Tata Motors: Which Truck Manufacturer is a Better Buy?

The prices of most fintech stocks have skyrocketed amid the pandemic thanks to a significant increase in remote transactions. This trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future with rapid, global digitalization. So, both Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) could witness increasing demand for their products and services. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) in Las Vegas provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. In addition, the company offers software support services for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and SAP enterprise software products. In comparison, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) in Brookfield, Wisc., provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company’s segments include Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments, and it serves businesses, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients.
