Video game company is sued for sexual harassment and discrimination towards its employees

More than 500 employees and former Ubisoft employees have shown your support to Activision Blizzard workers, who recently sent a letter to their leaders to complain about the situations that have occurred over the years. They are stories of workplace and sexual harassment that have come to light after the complaint filed by the State of California against the North American company. Months earlier there was a whirlwind at Ubisoft, when it was discovered that important managers and creative figures had participated in the climate of harassment within this corporation. Now, these workers propose an agreement between publishers to tackle a problem that in their view is systemic throughout the industry.