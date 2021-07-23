Video game company is sued for sexual harassment and discrimination towards its employees
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Activision Blizzard , an American video game company, has been sued by the Department of Equality in Employment and Housing of California, United States, because of promoting a toxic corporate culture towards women , who represent 20% of the force of company work.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0