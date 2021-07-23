The Just-Okay Olympic Opening Ceremony Somehow Warmed My Pandemic-Hardened Heart

I’m officially on the record as being, well...not the biggest fan of the Olympics. Sure, I love Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe as much as the next person (or maybe more, given that I somehow own not one but two copies of Rapinoe’s autobiography), and I’m thrilled to see skateboarding and surfing make their way to this year’s Games, but overall, I’d describe myself as something of an Olympics Grinch. That’s why I was shocked to find myself watching the Olympic opening ceremony at the crack of 7 a.m. EST this morning, and actually...feeling things?