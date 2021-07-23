Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

ICU doctor says Florida is ‘back to getting crushed’ by Covid and virtually all patients wish they’d got vaccine

By Graig Graziosi
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qd9NP_0b65YPq600

A Florida doctor has reported that the state is getting "crushed" by Covid-19 , and revealed that virtually all of his patients are unvaccinated.

On Thursday, Dr Sam Ghali, who works at University of Florida Health in Jacksonville, Florida, took to Twitter after his shift to share a grim image of the current coronavirus spike in Florida.

"I just left the ER. We are officially back to getting crushed by Covid-19. Delta variant is running rampant and it's MUCH more transmissible than the original virus," he wrote.

The doctor said that virtually all of his patients were unvaccinated individuals, and that all of them regretted their decision not to take the shot.

"99 per cent of our ICU admits did NOT receive a vaccine. Virtually ALL of them wish they had," he said.

Coronavirus cases exploded in Florida this month, primarily affecting the state's unvaccinated population. Just under half of the state has been fully vaccinated – a number that is in line with the US national average – but the state also is home to more Americans in the at-risk age group of 55 and older than the national average. Approximately 27.3 per cent of Floridians are in the at risk age group, while that demographic only makes up 21 per cent of the nation's total population.

More than 8,000 people in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Earlier this week Florida Governor Ron DeSantis , a Trump ally who proudly resisted lockdown efforts during the early stages of the pandemic, encouraged his residents to take the vaccine.

Despite this, Mr DeSantis has continued to oppose virus mitigation efforts, stating there will be no new lockdowns in Florida. Earlier in the year he used his executive powers to end all emergency and locally enacted coronavirus mandates restricting business. He has also stated he will not support any mask mandate for schoolchildren despite a large portion of children being unable to take the vaccine.

“We’re not doing that in Florida. OK? We need our kids to breathe,” Mr DeSantis said during a press conference. “Is it really healthy for them to be muzzled and having their breathing obstructed all day long in school? I don’t think it is.”

Mr DeSantis has made resistance to federal health guidance during the pandemic a highlight as he prepares for a re-election campaign and possible presidential run in 2024. His campaign is selling "Don't Fauci My Florida" merchandise from his online campaign store to shine a spotlight on his reluctance to listen to federal experts.

A group of doctors called on Mr DeSantis to stop treating the pandemic as though it is over and to quit attacking Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, in a statement on Thursday.

“If DeSantis were as concerned about stopping Covid-19 spread as he was about coming up with these clever jabs at Dr Fauci we might not be in this position,” Dr Bernard Ashby, a vascular cardiologist in Miami who leads the Florida chapter of the Committee to Protect Health Care, told Politico . “Doctors here feel like we are back at square one again.”

Despite the growing number of cases in the state, vaccination rates have decreased steadily over the past several weeks.

In May, the state reported it was distributing more than 400,00 doses of the vaccine each week. That number has since dropped to 224,000.

Comments / 36

The Independent

The Independent

197K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#State Of Florida#Icu#Americans#Floridians#Politico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Infectious Disease
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

EXCEPTIONALLY BAD: Florida Department Health COVID Report Is Dire

While Gov. DeSantis Ignores, Floridians Spread Infection, Die. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You know the situation is bad when the Florida Department of Health’s official report paints a dire picture of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Under the control of Florida Governor […] The article EXCEPTIONALLY BAD: Florida Department Health COVID Report Is Dire appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
King County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

CDC: Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox, KIRO 7 asks the experts what that means

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The delta variant, first detected in India, is taking off in Washington and quickly multiplying. Doctors say it is seeking out the unvaccinated. “Residents who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, 15 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and 12 times more likely to die,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health Seattle and King County.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Anti-vaccine Con Job Is Becoming Untenable

Something very strange has been happening in Missouri: A hospital in the state, Ozarks Healthcare, had to create a “private setting” for patients afraid of being seen getting vaccinated against COVID-19. In a video produced by the hospital, the physician Priscilla Frase says, “Several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, ‘Please, please, please don’t let anybody know that I got this vaccine.’” Although they want to protect themselves from the coronavirus and its variants, these patients are desperate to ensure that their vaccine-skeptical friends and family never find out what they have done.
Public HealthWESH

FACT or FALSE: Breaking down claims DeSantis made at rally where he mocked CDC

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been hitting the conservative conference circuit for months, appearing poised for a presidential run. DeSantis' latest out-of-state appearance came in Salt Lake City Utah in which he railed against CDC recommendations on COVID-19. "Did you not get the CDC's memo?" he laughed. "I didn't see any of you guys complying."
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida doctors are ‘angry and ashamed’ at governor Ron DeSantis as state becomes national Covid epicenter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to take Covid vaccine despite leading anti-lockdown efforts. Florida doctors say they’re “angry and ashamed” over governor Ron DeSantis’s response to the resurgent coronavirus. The high profile Republican has repeatedly criticized federal public health guidance and vowed not to institute new lockdowns or mask mandates, even as the state becomes the national epicenter of the virus, with the Delta variant ravaging the unvaccinated segments of its population.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthyourconroenews.com

The Latest: Health official says masks protect unvaccinated

WASHINGTON -- The director of the National Institutes of Health says federal guidance urging vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in communities of high COVID-19 spread is aimed at mostly protecting the unvaccinated and immunocompromised. Dr. Francis Collins tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that mask mandates can help as...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fauci: More 'pain and suffering' ahead as COVID cases rise

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday that more “pain and suffering” is on the horizon as COVID-19 cases climb again and officials plead with unvaccinated Americans to get their shots. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, also said he doesn’t foresee additional lockdowns in the U.S. because he believes enough...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

UAB doctors say 60% of their COVID patients are on ventilators

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors with UAB said hospitalized patients with COVID-19 right now are battling similar and more serious illness than the first wave. “Very sick patients,” UAB’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger said. “A little sicker than what we saw in the earlier surge.”. Nafziger said patients now are about...
HealthNewsweek

Arkansas Hospital Says Not a Single ICU Patient is Vaccinated as Delta Surges

Officials at Arkansas' largest healthcare organization said not a single COVID-19 patient at Baptist Health Medical Center Little Rock's intensive care unit (ICU) is vaccinated. "The vast majority of patients that are in the hospital are not vaccinated," Dr. Eric Bravo, the medical director of Baptist Health's hospitalist program, told...

Comments / 36

Community Policy